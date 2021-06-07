Doncic recorded 46 points (17-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 14 assists and seven rebounds across 45 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 126-111 loss to the Clippers in Game 7 of the first-round series.

Doncic did all he could to keep the Mavericks alive, but his third 40-point game of the series wasn't enough, as the Clippers drained 20 three-pointers and nearly got a triple-double from Kawhi Leonard. Throughout the first round, Dallas leaned heavily on Doncic, who served as the primary initiator on virtually every possession for which he was on the floor. Across the seven games, the 22-year-old averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from long distance.