Doncic finished Monday's 117-102 win over Orlando with 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes.
Doncic was efficient while leading Dallas to a 28-point advantage in the second half. Orlando primarily tasked Jalen Suggs and rookie Anthony Black on Doncic defensively, and valiant effort was not enough to halt his 6-foot-7, 230 pound frame. A more difficult matchup awaits Doncic on Wednesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Available Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Iffy for Monday's contest•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another strong performance•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Registers double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records triple-double sans Irving•