Doncic finished Monday's 117-102 win over Orlando with 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Doncic was efficient while leading Dallas to a 28-point advantage in the second half. Orlando primarily tasked Jalen Suggs and rookie Anthony Black on Doncic defensively, and valiant effort was not enough to halt his 6-foot-7, 230 pound frame. A more difficult matchup awaits Doncic on Wednesday against Toronto.