Doncic closed with 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 130-111 victory over Phoenix.

Doncic shot the ball well from the field and has now drained four or more triples in each of his last four matchups. It's no surprise that he's also finished with 30 or more points in each game, recording one triple-double and one double-double over this stretch. Doncic has also managed to log fewer minutes in back-to-back contests with the Mavs cruising to a pair of impressive victories.