Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores team-high 22 points in win
Doncic contributed 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 win over the Thunder.
The team effort of the youngest player (Doncic) and the second-oldest player (j.J. Barea) on the roster to upend the Thunder on Saturday. Although Doncic was briefly sidelined with what appeared to be a tweak in his knee, he returned to action and showed no ill effects. Doncic also collected a team-high eight assists, which was also a career-high for the 19-year-old. The talented rookie will look to keep the ball rolling in Chicago on Monday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Team-high 24 points in losing effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive effort Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...