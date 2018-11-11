Doncic contributed 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 win over the Thunder.

The team effort of the youngest player (Doncic) and the second-oldest player (j.J. Barea) on the roster to upend the Thunder on Saturday. Although Doncic was briefly sidelined with what appeared to be a tweak in his knee, he returned to action and showed no ill effects. Doncic also collected a team-high eight assists, which was also a career-high for the 19-year-old. The talented rookie will look to keep the ball rolling in Chicago on Monday.