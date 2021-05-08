Doncic mustered 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Doncic's stat line might have looked below average -- for his standards -- at first glance, but it must be noted that he didn't even play an entire half of basketball throughout the entire game and still ended just two boards away from putting up a double-double. Doncic has scored 23 or more points in seven games in a row and is averaging 27.8 points per tilt since the beginning of April.