Doncic registered 31 points (11-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to Toronto.

Doncic is averaging 31.5 points per game this season, which is second behind only Joel Embiid (31.7). The superstar forward has scored at least 18 points in every game this season. Doncic also made a defensive impact in Wednesday's loss, recording a season-high four steals.