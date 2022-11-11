Doncic logged 22 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Wizards.

Doncic knocked down only three shots in the first half for seven points while also going 1-of-5 at the free-throw line. He was a bit more aggressive in the second half, hitting five of 12 shots for 15 points, though he fished out just two assists in the final two quarters as Dallas took their second-straight loss on the road. Doncic has scored under 25 points each of his last two games after scoring 30 or more in his first nine games to begin the season while also going just 7-of-16 from the foul line over that stretch.