Doncic scored 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's exhibition win over Beijing.

After taking essentially the entire summer off, the third overall pick in this year's draft played big minutes and made a big impact in his first game action with the Mavs, even if it wasn't against NBA-caliber opposition. Doncic will get all the court time he needs this preseason to find a connection with point guard Dennis Smith, although for the most part, the duo certainly looked like they were on the same page in this one.