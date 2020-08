Doncic delivered 36 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 19 assists, 14 rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win against the Bucks.

Doncic was magnificent, amassing a career high assist total while also committing just two turnovers. He turned in a double-double in the first half alone, and Doncic is capable of putting up absurd stat totals every time he takes the court.