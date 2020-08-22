Doncic is slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday after he exited the Mavericks' 130-122 loss to the Clippers on Friday with a sprained left ankle, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic suffered the injury with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, when he stumbled on the ankle while guarding Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. The 21-year-old then returned in the fourth quarter after getting the ankle taped up, but he was clearly limited by the injury and didn't play in the final nine minutes of the contest. Doncic had previously missed 11 games this season due to two right ankle sprains, but the Mavericks will await the results of the MRI before determining his status in advance of Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Clippers. Trey Burke and Jalen Brunson would likely fill most of the minutes at point guard if Doncic is unable to go.