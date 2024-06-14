Doncic (thoracic contusion) is available for Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.
Doncic has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with a thoracic contusion. The superstar guard is averaging 29.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 39.3 minutes across the first three games of the NBA Finals.
