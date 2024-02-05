Doncic (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

The Mavericks will be watching Doncic's sore right ankle closely over the coming days, and it's worth noting that Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. With that in mind, Doncic isn't guaranteed to play Tuesday against the Nets, especially if he logs significant minutes Monday and/or he tweaks the ankle at some point along the way. In addition to Doncic, the Mavericks will also have Kyrie Irving (thumb) back in action Monday following a six-game absence.