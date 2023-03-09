Doncic will undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans in the third quarter due to a left thigh strain, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. He finished the game with 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.

Doncic looked to be in pain throughout the game and noted in his post-game press conference that his thigh injury -- which he said had been bothering him since the second game out of the All-Star break -- is "not good." He'll get further imaging Thursday and hopefully glean a clearer idea on the severity of the issue, but fantasy managers should brace for the possibility that he misses Saturday's game in Memphis and possibly some additional contests to follow. A potential Doncic absence would afford Kyrie Irving to see more time on the ball while serving as Dallas' top playmaker, and supporting players like Tim Hardaway, Christian Wood, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy would also be in line for more responsibilities on the offensive end.