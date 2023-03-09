Doncic (thigh) will undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's game against the Pelicans in the third quarter due to the injury, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic looked to be in pain throughout the game and said his thigh felt "not good" in a post-game press conference. He will get further imaging Thursday to hopefully get a more clear idea on the severity of the issue. With fantasy playoffs around the corner, it's imperative that managers check back in Thursday for an update on Doncic's status.