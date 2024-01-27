Doncic ended Friday's 148-143 win over the Hawks with 73 points (25-33 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 45 minutes.

The 73 points in a single game were not only a new franchise record, it was tied for the fourth-best scoring performance in NBA history -- only Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant have ever scored more points in one game than Doncic did Friday. Ankle trouble has cost the 24-year-old superstar four games in January, but he's scored more than 30 in seven straight contests when he's been on the court, averaging 39.9 points, 9.6 boards, 8.3 assists, 3.9 threes and 1.6 steals while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor during that time.