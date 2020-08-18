Doncic provided 42 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Doncic set a record for the most points by a player in his first postseason game. While he did a little bit of everything in this contest, he also provided a solid blemish to his stat line. He committed a career-high 11 turnovers in the loss, courtesy of an oppressive showing by the Clippers defense. He'll need to repress that number in their next matchup, and he'll be aided by a full game from Kristaps Porzingis, who only logged 19 minutes before his eventual ejection.