Doncic tallied 35 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 16 assists, 11 rebounds, four steals and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 117-113 loss to the Nuggets.

The high scoring and triple-double production have been fairly standard for Doncic, but he was able to supplement an already stellar line with defensive stats and excellent free-throw shooting. His perfect showing from the charity stripe in particular was a welcome sight, after a 7-for-12 effort in Saturday's loss to the Rockets dropped him to 74.6 percent for the season. Doncic's so-so free-throw shooting will make it difficult for him to finish as a top-five option in eight- or nine-category leagues, but his stat sheet-stuffing performances should allow him to make a push for the No. 1 spot in points leagues.