Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Shines in win over Suns

Doncic scored a game-high 30 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-16 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 win over the Suns.

The teenage phenom continues to flash his all-around skills. Doncic has now scored 30-plus three times in the last dozen games, a stretch during which he's averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 boards, 4.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals. Given his ability to get to the free-throw line -- he's attempted double-digit FTs five times in those 12 games -- his 68.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe in that span could use some work, but there's no reason to think the 19-year-old won't address that relative weakness in the years ahead.