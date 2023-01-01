Doncic logged 51 points (18-29 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-15 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 victory over the Spurs.

Doncic had one of the best weeks of any player in league history, topping the 30-point mark in each of those contests and reaching the 50-point mark twice in that span. In fact, he's now posted 50 or more points in three of his last five contests, racking up two triple-doubles and one double-double in that span. It's getting harder and harder to mention adjectives for Doncic's recent performances, and he's making a statement right now as the best player in the entire Association.