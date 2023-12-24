Doncic accumulated 39 points (13-27 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 win over the Spurs.

Doncic delivered one of his best performances of the season just before Christmas, as the star guard was impressive on both ends of the court and needed just 32 minutes to register a 39-point triple-double. This was his seventh triple-double of the campaign and his 20th game with at least 30 points. Doncic remains one of the best fantasy performers in the league regardless of the format and is having another year worthy of an MVP candidacy. He's averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this season.