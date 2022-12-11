Doncic (quadriceps) is probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

The 23-year-old sat out Saturday's matchup with the Bulls due to a strained right quadriceps, but his absence is expected to be limited to one game. Doncic averaged 30.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in the five games preceding his absence.