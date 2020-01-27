Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Should play Monday
Doncic is considered probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right ankle.
Doncic's battling right ankle soreness after playing 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be too severe as the star point guard's expected to play. In the off chance he's held out, Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson would likely see expanded roles.
