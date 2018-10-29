Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Should play vs. Spurs
Doncic (back) is expected to play Monday against San Antonio despite still being in some pain, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Doncic entered Monday listed as questionable due to a sore back, but coach Rick Carlisle stated there's a good chance Doncic will take the court. It's unclear whether he'll remain in the starting lineup or come off the bench, but Wesley Matthews and Dorian Finney-Smith could see more run regardless with the Mavericks likely to limit Doncic's minutes to prevent further injury.
