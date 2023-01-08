Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.

Just as Doncic hinted might be the case following Saturday's 127-117 win over the Pelicans, he'll end up missing his fourth game of the season Sunday while he tends to a sore left ankle. Doncic's absence Sunday likely has more to do with the Mavericks playing the second half of a back-to-back set than any concern about the injury being a long-term issue, so fantasy managers shouldn't have too many qualms about keeping the MVP candidate active during the Mavericks' upcoming four-game week. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely see more time on the ball in Doncic's stead Sunday, while players like Tim Hardaway, Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy could see heightened roles as scorers.