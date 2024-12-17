Doncic sat out Tuesday's practice with a left heel contusion, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
This is a minor issue that Doncic has been managing for a while, so it makes sense for the Mavericks to give him a day off. His status for Thursday's game against the Clippers has yet to be determined, but fantasy managers can expect an update on Wednesday.
