Doncic (rest) isn't expected to take the floor during Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Thunder, Nick Crain of SI.com reports.

Doncic is expected to sit some during the preseason to rest up after spending his summer playing for Slovenia in the Eurobasket tournament. It's unclear if or how much we will see him in preseason action, but, assuming he sits as expected, Doncic's next chance to take the floor would surface Friday against the Magic.