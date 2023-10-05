Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said over the weekend that Doncic (thigh) is slated to start at point guard in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Timberwolves, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic said last week ahead of the Mavericks' first training camp practice that he's still seeking a precise diagnosis for the thigh injury that has bothered him since March and that he aggravated while playing for the Slovenian national team in this summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup, but the 24-year-old isn't concerned about his availability for the regular season. With Kidd confirming that the star guard will be included in the lineup for the preseason opener, fantasy managers shouldn't have much concern about Doncic's outlook heading into what will be his sixth NBA campaign. After averaging a career-best 32.4 points per game in 2022-23 while tallying 10 triple-doubles, Doncic once again has a case to be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy points leagues, though his value is slightly lower in category leagues due to his lack of blocks production and poor free-throw percentage on a heavy volume of attempts.