Doncic notched 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Lakers.

Doncic had a terrific first quarter with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six boards and three assists. After going scoreless in the second quarter, he knocked down another five of 11 shots in the second half for 12 points but added just one assist and one rebound over that stretch as the Mavericks allowed the Lakers to storm back late. The point guard finished with a team-high 26 points and knocked down four of eight attempts from beyond the arc, marking his first game this month with at least four threes.