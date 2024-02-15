Doncic contributed 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 win over the Spurs.

Doncic failed to record back-to-back triple-doubles after falling short by just one rebound and two assists, though he would have probably clinched that had he logged more than 31 minutes in what turned out to be a blowout win for Dallas. Doncic has been on a tear of late and enters the All-Star break averaging 31.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game in February.