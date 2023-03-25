Doncic ended Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hornets with 34 points (12-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Doncic led the Mavericks once again, but he can't do everything on his own, and Dallas suffered another surprising loss despite the fact the star guard finished just two assists away from a triple-double. Despite the team's struggles, Doncic has been sensational in recent weeks. He's averaging 30.7 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game across six March outings.