Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Doncic had 36 points (12-26 FG, 3-12 3PT, 9-14 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.
Doncic missed two clutch free throws down the stretch that could have changed the outcome of the game but other than that, the Slovenian once again led Dallas offensively and keeps showing why he should be considered a first-round player in all formats. He is averaging close to a triple-double over his last 10 games -- 29.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game -- and he should be in line for another strong outing on the road against a depleted, injury-riddled Blazers team Thursday.
