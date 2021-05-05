Doncic registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Heat.

The 22-year-old has been on a roll since missing Thursday's game due to a bruised elbow, averaging 28.0 points, 11.3 assists and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7 percent from the field over his last three games. Doncic is averaging career highs in assists, three-pointers and field-goal percentage through 59 games this season. He should continue playing 30-plus minutes a game the rest of the way for the sixth-seeded Mavericks.