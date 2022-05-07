Doncic chipped in 26 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win over the Suns.

Doncic ended just one assist away from posting a triple-double and continues to shine on both ends of the court. Since returning from a three-game absence during the first-round series against the Jazz, Doncic is averaging 32.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game across his last six appearances.