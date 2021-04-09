Doncic registered 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Bucks.

The 22-year-old was a rebound and an assist away from his 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic has been on a roll over his seven games since returning from a back injury and non-COVID illness, as he's averaged 27.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.6 three-pointers in that span. The third-year guard should continue starting and playing 35-40 minutes per game the rest of the way for the seventh-seeded Mavericks.