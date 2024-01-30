Doncic closed Monday's 131-129 victory over Orlando with 45 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 18-21 FT), nine rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 43 minutes.

Doncic was massive once again Monday, finishing just one rebound away from a triple-double while hitting the 30-point mark for the eighth time across his last nine appearances. The star guard is averaging a robust 37.1 points, 10.4 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across his 10 outings in January.