Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Solid effort in Rising Stars Challenge
Doncic came away with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 161-144 loss to Team USA.
Doncic was somewhat quiet Friday but still managed to put up a solid enough line in Team World's loss to Team USA. He fell just one assist short of a double-double but did play a team-high 24 minutes. Doncic is the standout favorite for the rookie of the year and it would likely take a major injury to rob his of that award. Despite all the accolades, Doncic is just the 89th ranked player across the season, due primarily to his high turnover rate and poor shooting from both the field and the free-throw line. These are numbers that should improve with time and he could eventually find himself as a top-20 type player.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: One dime shy of triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Carries team to comeback win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not listed on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nursing sore hand•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Active Friday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...