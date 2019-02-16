Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Solid effort in Rising Stars Challenge

Doncic came away with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 161-144 loss to Team USA.

Doncic was somewhat quiet Friday but still managed to put up a solid enough line in Team World's loss to Team USA. He fell just one assist short of a double-double but did play a team-high 24 minutes. Doncic is the standout favorite for the rookie of the year and it would likely take a major injury to rob his of that award. Despite all the accolades, Doncic is just the 89th ranked player across the season, due primarily to his high turnover rate and poor shooting from both the field and the free-throw line. These are numbers that should improve with time and he could eventually find himself as a top-20 type player.