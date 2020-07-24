Doncic totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 victory over the Lakers.

Doncic was kept to just 17 minutes Thursday as the Mavericks got a good look at a number of their role players. He was forced to the locker room at one point but it appears there is nothing to worry about moving forward. The free-throw issues don't appear to have rectified themselves over the break, but that might be the only flaw in his game at this stage.