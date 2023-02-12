Doncic (heel) accumulated 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime loss to Sacramento.

In addition to making his return from a four-game absence due to a heel injury, Doncic was playing for the first time alongside Kyrie Irving, who made his third appearance for Dallas. Though no major conclusions should be drawn from one game, Doncic sported a 31.7 percent usage rate, a figure that while still high, was below his season-long rate (35.5 percent). The presence of another accomplished scorer and distributor in Irving should lessen the offensive burden on Doncic to an extent, but it may also result in a slight downturn in Doncic's personal-best averages of 33.3 points and 22.3 field-goal attempts per game.