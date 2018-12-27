Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Spearheads close win late

Doncic supplied 21 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Doncic closed out his near triple-double by sinking a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 30 seconds remaining. The rookie also hauled in a key rebound off an Anthony Davis miss in the closing seconds and posted his second straight double-double overall. Doncic has improved across the stat sheet in December after putting together a solid November, as Wednesday's production pushed his monthly averages to 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.2 minutes over 12 games.