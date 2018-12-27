Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Spearheads close win late
Doncic supplied 21 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Doncic closed out his near triple-double by sinking a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 30 seconds remaining. The rookie also hauled in a key rebound off an Anthony Davis miss in the closing seconds and posted his second straight double-double overall. Doncic has improved across the stat sheet in December after putting together a solid November, as Wednesday's production pushed his monthly averages to 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.2 minutes over 12 games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Notches double-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another solid scoring night•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts career-high point total•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...