Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Starting Friday

Doncic (toe) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Doncic was considered probable to play Friday, so it's no surprise to see him listed in the starting lineup. He shouldn't face any type of minutes restriction, despite suffering a minor toe injury in Wednesday's matchup with New Orleans.

