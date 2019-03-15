Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Starting vs. Denver
Doncic (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic stated after Tuesday's matchup that his knee has been causing him some discomfort of late and that he's not quite at 100 percent, but he's going to play through it. It doesn't appear as though he'll face any type of minutes restriction, as he managed to log 34 minutes in the Mavericks' previous matchup with San Antonio.
