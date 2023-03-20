Doncic (thigh) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis, but per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, "there wasn't much optimism" about the point guard's availability following Dallas' morning shootaround.

There's certainly nothing final about Doncic's availability yet, but it sounds like he was pretty limited during shootaround. The MVP candidate has already missed four straight games due to the thigh injury, so if he's sidelined again, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green figure to remain the primary beneficiaries, though both players' usage could take a hit if Kyrie Irving (foot) and/or Doncic are cleared to suit up.