Doncic had 42 points (17-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 129-122 loss to the Heat.

Doncic tried his best to carry the Mavericks to a much-needed victory Saturday, yet ultimately fell just short of the mark. Now sitting outside the play-in picture, the mid-season trade that netted Kyrie Irving is beginning to look like a poor decision. While they are certainly still in the discussion to be a part of the play-in tournament, they don't look like a team who can challenge for the title. With only four games remaining, they are going to need a few things to go their way, starting with a victory over the Hawks on Sunday. Once again, expect to see Doncic at the forefront of their attack.