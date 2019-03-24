Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Stellar in lopsided win
Doncic totaled 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
It was Doncic's sixth triple-double of the campaign, but this one particularly stood out for the elite per-minute production that the rookie churned out. With Dallas enjoying a 40-point-plus lead at one point, Doncic's minutes were relatively modest. The 20-year-old's performance represented an excellent resurgence from a rare 4-for-19 shooting clunker against the Kings on Thursday. Donic now has posted double-digit rebounds and eclipsed 20 points on four occasions each over the last five games, even as he's mired in a dreadful three-point slump that's seen him shoot 25.0 percent or lower from behind the arc in eight of 11 March contests.
