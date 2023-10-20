Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that there's no updated timetable for Doncic's (calf) return, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic's calf injury has lingered since his work for Slovenia during the FIBA World Cup this summer, but he has downplayed the issue. However, the Mavericks have taken a precautionary approach. If Doncic misses the regular-season opener against the Spurs on Oct. 25, Kyrie Irving (groin), Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway would be candidates for increased roles. Further clarity on Doncic's status should surface Tuesday when Dallas has to release its first official injury report of the 2023-24 campaign.