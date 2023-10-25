Doncic (calf) remains questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Spurs, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Although the Mavericks upgraded several players from questionable to probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup, Doncic will retain his initial status. However, he's shown some signs that create optimism surrounding his availability. He fully participated in practice Monday and Tuesday, and he didn't experience any soreness Tuesday. The 24-year-old also participated in Wednesday's shootaround, but the Mavericks are likely continuing to evaluate him out of an abundance of caution ahead of tipoff.