Doncic (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers despite logging a full practice Thursday.

Doncic being ruled out on the Mavericks' initial injury report comes as a bit of a surprise considering he managed to take part in Thursday's practice. However, with a couple of days off before the Mavericks' next game, Dallas could just be playing it safe with the superstar guard. With Kyrie Irving (foot) questionable, the backcourt could once again be left to Jaden Hardy, Frank Ntilikina and McKinley Wright. Doncic's next chance to play will come Monday against Memphis.