Doncic (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Doncic is considered day-to-day after sustaining a left thigh injury Wednesday against the Pelicans, but he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Tim Hardaway and Jaden Hardy saw increased run in his absence Saturday and will likely continue to have larger roles during Monday's rematch against Memphis, especially if Kyrie Irving (foot) remains out. Doncic's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Spurs.