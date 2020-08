Doncic (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 6 against the Clippers.

Despite extra time off due to postponements, Doncic remains questionable for a crucial Game 6 against the Clippers, as the Mavericks are down 3-2 without the services of Kristaps Porzingis (knee). In the series, Doncic is averaging 29.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes.