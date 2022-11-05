Doncic closed Friday's 111-110 victory over the Raptors with 35 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes.

Doncic has now scored 30-plus points in the first eight contests of the season -- the second-longest streak to open a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962 (23 games). Additionally, Doncic connected on a season-high three triples. The 23-year-old has been dominant to start the campaign.